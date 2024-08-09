Odisha launches first grain ATM in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Thursday piloted a Grain ATM in the city, the first-of-its-kind in the state, to dispense ration through automated teller machines to beneficiaries covered under the national food security programme.

Minister of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Krushna Chandra Patra unveiled the Grain ATM at Mancheswar set up under the Annapurti initiative of the central government in collaboration with World Food Programme (WFP), in presence of Deputy Country Director, WFP Nozomi Hashimoto.

“This is a significant initiative in partnership with the WFP to achieve nutritional security in the state. The ATMs will be set up across Odisha to provide foodgrains to beneficiaries with 24/7 access under the National Food Security Act,” the minister said.

On the occasion, Hashimoto said, “WFP and Odisha have been partners for six decades. Odisha presents a success story with global relevance. We are humbled to see the Annapurti solution, a Made-in-India globally-awarded solution operational in many states, evolving to add more functionalities and features based on a year-long pilot and testing.”

Grain ATM, Annapurti is an automated multi-commodity dispensing solution that provides fast, clean and precise access to commodities (rice, wheat, grains) to beneficiaries, post biometric authentication.

With universal access, anyone with a ration card valid in India, regardless of the state and Union territory, can access their quota of foodgrains. Annapurti can dispense grains up to 50 kg in five minutes, with an error rate of 0.01 per cent.

The modular design allows easy assembly based on available space. Annapurti is energy efficient and can be connected to solar panels for automatic refilling.