Monumental version of National Anthem by Ricky Kej, KISS

BHUBANESWAR: City-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and renowned music composer Ricky Kej have created a new Guinness World Record by coming up with a monumental version of India’s National Anthem.

In this collaboration with Kej, 14,000 tribal students rendered the National Anthem on the KISS premises here last month, setting a new Guinness World Record for the ‘largest singing lesson’ previously held by Sweet Adelines International, Nashville, USA with 6,651 participants.

Announcing about the record-breaking feat on Saturday, Kej, a three-time Grammy Award winner, said the anthem will be officially released at 5 pm on August 14, the eve of Independence Day, across all streaming platforms, YouTube and his social media accounts.

He said the video features 13,944 children forming a human map of India and the word ‘Bharat’ in Hindi and English, symbolising the unity and diversity of the country and showcasing the nation’s rich cultural heritage.

The performance also features Kej who directed the music in collaboration with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, UK. The recording features flute maestros Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and Rakesh Chaurasia, santoor player Rahul Sharma, sarod maestros Amaan and Ayaan and Veena musician Jayanthi Kumaresh among others.

On the occasion, KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samata said the achievement of Kej and children of KISS serves as a beacon of inspiration, celebrating the nation’s journey and its bright future. “This is not only a proud moment for KISS but also for Odisha and India,” he added.