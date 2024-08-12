Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police helps Telangana cops solve murder case

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Police’s swift action that led to arrest of four persons accused of murdering a man on the night of August 8 in Telangana has come in for appreciation from Rachakonda Commissionerate Police of the neighbouring state.

Suspecting that the four had moved to Odisha and were on their way to West Bengal after the murder, Balapur police station contacted Bhubaneswar police on Saturday and informed them that the last location of the accused was traced to the city railway station here.

On receiving the information and a mobile number of one of the accused, the city police swung into action. However, it faced a major challenge as the mobile phone was switched off for most of the time. However, police received a breakthrough when the accused switched on the mobile phone for a few minutes following which it was established they had checked into a hotel at Station Square. When the police visited the hotel, they found that the four had already checked out at 3.15 pm. Sources said police got one more chance to nab them after the accused switched on the mobile phone again and their last location was traced at Rasulgarh Square at 6.15 pm on Saturday.

Strongly suspecting that the accused were travelling on NH-16 to neighbouring West Bengal, police collected details of buses which left for Kolkata from Baramunda and found out that four such passenger buses were en route to the neighbouring state.

Out of the four, one was a direct bus and police decided to go after it. Police intercepted the bus before it reached Jagatpur and nabbed the four accused from the spot. During questioning, they reportedly revealed about the involvement of two others in the crime.

Bhubaneswar police immediately shared the information with their Telangana counterparts and the other accused were later arrested from the southern state.