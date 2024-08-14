Maiden flight test of long-range glide bomb successful

BHUBANESWAR: India on Tuesday successfully carried out the maiden flight test of long-range glide bomb (LRGB) Gaurav from Sukhoi-30 MK-I aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The test was conducted off Odisha coast.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Gaurav is an air-launched 1,000 kg class glide bomb capable of hitting targets at long distance.

“During the flight test, the glide bomb hit the target erected at Long Wheeler’s island with pinpoint accuracy. Complete flight data during the test launch has been captured by telemetry and electro-optical tracking systems deployed by the integrated test range (ITR) along the coastline,” said a defence statement.Gaurav has been designed and developed indigenously by the Hyderabad-based Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a unit of DRDO. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, secretary Defence R&D and DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat congratulated DRDO for the success.