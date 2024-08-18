Bhubaneswar police bust inter-district robbery gang, seven arrested

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate police on Saturday busted an inter-district robbery gang and arrested seven persons including two receivers in this connection.

The accused are kingpin Sanjay Naik of Bandhasahi under Odagaon police station, Deepak Nayak of Barapalla in Nayagarh, Himansu Sekhar Patra alias Mausa of Sasol under Cuttack Sadar police station, Baidee Bhusan Das alias Raja of Pallisahi, Raghunath Das alias Raghu of Beguniapada under Mahanga police station, two receivers Rashmi Ranjan Parida alias Raja of Katikata and Padmalochan Sahoo, owner of Mahavir Jewellery in Nischintakoili.

Briefing mediapersons, DCP-cum-DIGP, Cuttack Prakash R said proprietor of Amarnath Jewellery of Mahajanpur within Jagatpur police limits filed a complaint on August 9 alleging three bike-borne miscreants robbed 700 gram gold jewellery from him while he was returning home on his scooter. The robbers then abandoned the motorcycle near Patapur Siva Temple.

Basing on the complaint, police formed a special team and conducted raid at The Midland Hotel at Palasuni in Bhubaneswar on Friday following which the five robbers were nabbed. However, one of them managed to escape, the police officer said.

During investigation, it came to light that Sanjay and Raghu were involved in several snatching incidents in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri. The gang then began targeting jewellery shop owners.

Gold ornaments weighing 175 gram, two melted gold biscuits weighing 73 gram, a Yamaha Fascino Scooty, a Bajaj Platina bike and a country-made pistol have been recovered from them, informed the DCP-cum DIGP adding, efforts are on to nab the absconding dacoit.