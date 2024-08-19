Excise rejects applications of three bars to engage women staff in musical events

BHUBANESWAR: Excise department has tightened its noose on the dance bars in the State Capital and rejected at least three applications seeking permission to engage women employees in musical programmes as they reportedly failed to comply with the required criteria.

About 17 dance bars-cum-restaurants in the city have applied for permission to allow them to engage women employees in musical programmes/orchestra. Of them, the Excise department rejected applications of three bars as they failed to comply with mainly two conditions - CCTV footage of 90 days and lack of fire safety measures.

Excise sources said two to three other applications seeking permission to engage women employees in bars are under scrutiny and they could also be rejected if any violations are noticed. The department is giving importance to CCTV footage of three months to ensure bar owners are not violating any conditions while engaging women employees in musical programmes.

“As per the rules, dance bar owners can hire women employees aged 21 years and above. However, the non-availability of three months of CCTV footage has raised suspicion of alleged discrepancies in the entire process,” said an official. Sources said Excise department officials noticed that many of the applicants do not have the CCTV footage of their bars for a period of three months.