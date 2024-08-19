Green waste processing unit in Bhubaneswar soon

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has begun the process of setting up a separate green garbage processing unit for production of biomass briquettes under its ‘Waste to Wealth’ initiative.

An official said, the civic body has floated a tender to select a suitable vendor for commissioning the unit. The unit will have a capacity of processing 20 to 25 tonne green waste generated in the state capital on a daily basis. The vendor will also ensure that the machine is suitable for processing horticulture waste as well.

BMC sources said various horticulture activities including tree pruning, trimming and gardening are taking place on a daily basis leading to generation of around 60 to 80 tonne of horticulture waste and green garbage. “However, in the absence of any processing unit, the entire waste is collected and disposed of in the wealth centres or designated low-lying disposal site,” they said. Once the plant is commissioned, the chipper, grinder, hammer and dryer in the unit will be used to convert green garbage such as grass clippings, shrubs, wood along with other horticulture waste to produce biomass briquettes. These briquettes will then be sent to different pharmaceutical companies, power plants, food processing units and cement plants to be used as alternative fuel.

The horticulture waste including floral waste collected from temples and gardens will also be used in marketable products. As per BMC’s condition, the agency finalised for commissioning of the plant will also be in charge of its maintenance for a minimum two years. The site of the plant is yet to be disclosed.