Ex-DLO used forged documents, fake mobiles to loot funds: FIR

Earlier in January, as many as 81 construction workers’ registration cards were issued under Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board. Soon, as many as 33 beneficiaries were reported dead. Over the next two months, their legal heirs and third parties applied and received the benefits. Death benefits of 31 deceased workers were found transferred to the bank account of Balaram Kusulia, a trade union leader, the FIR said.

There were at least seven cases in which the contact mobile phone numbers of the deceased were reported as either 1111111111 or 0000000000 which were, of course, bogus in nature. In one instance, the benefit meant for construction workers Gorudhan Hial and Araun Dangari was transferred into the bank account of Dibakar Hial. The application mentioned Dibakar as the son of Hial and Dangari. However, the building and other construction (BoC) cards of Hial and Dangari revealed they were not husband and wife.

Similarly, verification revealed funeral and death benefits of at least six construction workers were availed without the knowledge of the actual nominees. At least 20 death cases were verified on a single mobile phone number issued in the name of Kusulia, a member of Odisha Forestwood Agriculture and Building Construction Workers Union. In one case, funeral and death benefits of a construction worker named Laxmi Majhi were released despite she being alive.

In his FIR, district labour officer Gopal Krushna Mangaraj expressed apprehension that HDFC Bank account of a company in which Sahu’s husband is a director might have been used by the couple to carry out several illegal transactions, and requested the police to carry out a detailed investigation into the scam.

The state Labour directorate said all the necessary steps including placing Sahu under suspension after the irregularities surfaced have been taken. “We have written to the economic offences wing (EOW) requesting it to investigate the matter. Besides, a request will also be sent to the vigilance to conduct an inquiry,” said Labour Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange.

However, a senior EOW officer said no requisition for taking over probe into the scam has yet been received. The huge corruption surfaced in June and the FIR was lodged with Rayagada Town police on August 3.