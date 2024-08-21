IMFA wins EEPC India export excellence award for two consecutive years

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys (IMFA) has received EEPC India Eastern Region Award for export excellence in the large enterprise category for two consecutive financial years, 2019-20 and 2020-21. The awards were presented at the 38th and 39th editions of the award ceremony held recently in Kolkata.

Instituted by the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India, the award recognises the organisations that have demonstrated exceptional export performance and significantly contributed to India’s engineering export industry. IMFA’s consistent commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction has been instrumental in securing back-to-back awards.

Minister for Industry, Commerce and Enterprises, West Bengal Dr Shashi Panja presented the award to IMFA in recognition of its exceptional performance. The company was honoured among five award categories - large, medium, small, micro and merchant.

In a statement, IMFA said this achievement is significant given the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic during that period. With more than 90 per cent of its total production being exported, the company maintains a strong export focus and has a long-term customer base in Southeast Asian markets including Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.