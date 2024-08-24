Bhubaneswar Development Authority seeks policy for access roads on government land

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has decided to approach the state government to frame a policy or come up with guidelines for providing private land owners access to approach roads developed on government land.

A decision to this effect was taken by the agency in one of its Development Plan and Building Permission (DP&BP) committee meeting held recently. Accordingly, BDA may move the Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) department for the purpose.

BDA sources said the agency is receiving grievances pertaining to cases where tehsildars are being requested to provide NOC or clearance to applicants for using government land as access road to their projects or plots.

However, in many cases the tehsildars concerned are unable to do so primarily due to absence of any specific policy or guidelines for the same.

Keeping this in view, the DP&BP committee has decided that the Revenue department will be approached to frame a policy or come up with guidelines on providing access to private land owners where the approach road to such land requires use of a government patch of land.

The department will also be urged to change the kisam of land where roads have already been developed by public agencies on government land to give access to public.