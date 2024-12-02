50,000 govt employees begin Karmayogi training in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated a process to impart training to its employees under Mission Karmayogi to enhance public service delivery and promote accountability.

Officials said 50,000 employees have been onboarded on the integrated government online training platform so far. It is expected that all four lakh government employees will be onboarded in phases this month.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja held a review meeting on the training process on Saturday. Officials said help desks have been set up by the Centre for Good Governance, Odisha, a vertical of Gopabandhu Academy of Administration at Loka Seva Bhawan and Kharavela Bhawan to assist the departments in data validation and registration issues.

Ahuja emphasised the need for mandatory training of each and every government official. This will build the capacity of each employee which will in turn help in improving the delivery of services and functioning of the government, he said.

Ahuja said the progress of implementation, especially the number of training modules undergone by the officials will be reviewed periodically.