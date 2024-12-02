Bhubaneswar Metro work at night to avoid inconvenience

BHUBANESWAR: With the ground work of the metro rail project beginning to pick momentum, the city coordination committee in charge of the mass rapid transit system execution has devised a traffic management plan to minimise public inconvenience due to the constructions.

The committee comprising officials from all agencies concerned has decided that the construction work will be taken up during night - between 10-11 pm and 6 am - to ensure the vehicular movement on the busiest routes along which the metro corridor will pass is not affected.

The Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has started preliminary work on the elevated corridor in the 26-km-long stretch between Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar to Trisulia in Cuttack.

An official from the BMRCL said the project work will be taken up on 1 km stretch at a time with proper barricading to execute it efficiently without causing any risk or undue hardship to commuters.