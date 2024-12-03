Getting info on assault of Governor’s staff: Odisha govt

BHUBANESWAR: The state government does not have any information on the incident of July 7 when a government employee was allegedly assaulted at Raj Bhavan in Puri.

This came to the fore from a written reply of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to a question from Tusharkanti Behera (BJD) in the Assembly on Monday. Replying to the question, the chief minister stated that information is being collected.

Behera had asked whether President Droupadi Murmu had visited Puri on the day of the Rath Yatra. He asked whether, during her stay in Raj Bhavan at Puri, an unfortunate incident had taken place in which the son of an influential person having a constitutional post had attacked a government employee who was on duty.

The BJD MLA said Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan had told mediapersons that the district collector of Puri has been asked to inquire about the incident and he will submit report within 15 days. Behera asked whether the government had received the inquiry report and what action has been taken against the person involved.