Nearly 94K kidney patients treated at six govt MCHs last year: Odisha health minister

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly 94,000 patients suffering from kidney diseases reported for treatment at the six government-run medical college and hospitals in 2023-24.

The data which indicates the rising burden of kidney diseases in the state was presented in the Assembly by Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Monday. It also revealed that the average turnout of kidney patients at only government medical colleges was 257 daily without taking district healthcare facilities and private hospitals into account.

Replying to a question of BJD member Subasini Jena, Mahaling said, the SCB medical college and hospital at Cuttack accounted for almost the bulk of the patient load with 75,693 receiving treatment during the year. The premier healthcare facility of the state received more than 6,300 patients a month.

The MKCG MCH at Berhampur received the second highest number of 13,774 patients last year. The inflow stood at 943 for VIMSAR, Burla, 104 at Bhima Bhoi MCH, Balangir, and 103 at Saheed Rendo Majhi MCH, Kalahandi.