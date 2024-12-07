Faltering Odia language centre suffers drastic fund cut by central government

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s failure to utilise funds allocated by Centre for research and development of Classical Odia Language has led to a drastic cut in grants this year.

The Ministry of Education has provided Rs 83.5 lakh, about Rs 55 lakh less than what it had sanctioned in the last financial year.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed this in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Like Odia, Rs 83.5 lakh has been provided for development of Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam whereas Tamil continues to get the bulk of the Central funds at Rs 14.3 crore.

Odia received classical language status in 2014 and since 2020-21, the ministry of Education has been providing it grants every year for development, research and promotion of the language. For 2023-24, the ministry had provided Rs 1.38 crore and Rs 1.76 crore in 2022-23.

After classical language status, a Centre of Studies in Classical Odia was set up by the ministry which functions under its Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) in Mysuru, for developing the language and conducting translations and research.

All the classicial languages have their centre of studies under CIIL except Tamil. The Central Institute of Classical Tamil has been converted into an autonomous body under the ministry.