Orissa HC gives six-year age relaxation for constable posts

CUTTACK: In a major relief for over-aged candidates not eligible to apply for 1,360 posts of sepoys/constables across 16 different battalions in the state, the Orissa High Court has ordered a one-time six-year upper age limit relaxation.

The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi on Thursday directed the State Selection Board (Odisha Police) to revise its August 29, 2024 advertisement to incorporate the relaxation of the upper age limit for candidates adversely affected by delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the prolonged non-advertisement of posts.

The recruitment for the posts of sepoys/constables in 16 different battalions was last held in 2018, but no upper age relaxation was given in 2024 for those who had crossed the 23 years age limit during these six years. Opposing it, candidates who had crossed the 23 years age limit challenged the advertisement in a batch of petitions.

While considering the petitions, the court found that the Orissa Civil Service (Fixation of Upper Age Limit) Rules, 1989, were amended in 2022 to address the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and raised the upper age limit from 32 to 38 years for advertisements issued in 2021, 2022, and 2023. But the recruitment process for sepoys/constables failed to extend the benefit of the amended rule, despite its clear applicability.

Disapproving it, Justice Panigrahi said, “In view of the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, this court is inclined to grant a one-time relaxation of the upper age limit for candidates who would have been eligible had the recruitment process proceeded as originally scheduled.”

The State Selection Board shall issue a corrigendum reflecting the six-year age relaxation across all categories and facilitate the submission of applications through online and make technical arrangement so that the online portal shall accept the applications, Justice Panigrahi added.

While specifying that “this measure seeks to mitigate the impact of delays and ensure fairness to affected candidates,” Justice Panigrahi also clarified that “this relaxation is a one-time measure adopted in exceptional circumstances and shall not constitute a precedent for future recruitment cycles.”

In the judgment, Justice Panigrahi also said, “This court further recommends that the Odisha Police State Selection Board and Odisha Police take proactive steps to establish and maintain a regular recruitment cycle aligned with emerging vacancies. Such measures would minimise disruptions and prevent avoidable complications in future recruitment processes.”