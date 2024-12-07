Set on fire by father, 44-year-old man dies in Odisha

CUTTACK: The 44-year-old man, who had suffered serious burn injuries after being set afire by his father at Barisinga village in Baranga, died while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and hospital here on Friday. The deceased Dinabandhu Rout’s wife Sasmita Rout had also succumbed at a private hospital on December 1.

At around 10 pm on November 30, Dinabandhu’s father Gobardhan had doused petrol on his son and daughter-in-law and set them on fire while both were having dinner. The couple’s five-year-old son escaped narrowly as he was sleeping with his great-grandmother in another room.

Gobardhan had allegedly committed the crime after a quarrel with his son and daughter-in-law. They suffered over 60 per cent burn injuries and were rescued by neighbours. The couple was rushed to SCB MCH and later shifted to a private hospital. After Sasmita succumbed, Dinabandhu was again shifted back to SCB MCH.

Gobardhan was also admitted to SCB MCH with minor burn injuries in the incident. He was later arrested by police.

Police investigation revealed that financial dispute between father and son was the cause behind the incident. The accused used to spend money in smoking ganja. Dinabandhu had given Rs 5,000 to Gobardhan two days before the incident and warned him to refrain from his bad habit.

On November 30 evening, they had a heated argument on the issue. Later in the night, the accused had committed the crime.

During interrogation, Gobardhan confessed to his crime and said it was due to sudden provocation under the influence of ganja.