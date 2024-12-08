Achyuta Samanta awarded 62nd honorary doctorate

BHUBANESWAR: Noted social worker, educationist, and founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta received his 62nd honorary doctorate from Poornima University at Jaipur in Rajasthan on Saturday.

The honour was presented to Samanta during the university’s 11th convocation ceremony. The university commended Samanta for his exceptional efforts in transforming lives through education and community development.

Expressing his gratitude for the honorary doctorate, Samanta said for the last 33 years, he has been working relentlessly for the betterment of society. “This honorary doctorate will remain a cherished milestone for me,” he said.

KIIT officials said it was Samanta’s 62nd honorary doctorate received from a prestigious university. The degrees conferred on him by different universities and institutions worldwide are an acknowledgment of his outstanding contributions to education and social service, they said.

Vice-Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani graced the event as the chief guest. President (vice-chancellor) of Poornima University Suresh Chandra Padhy and other personalities were also present.