Tight security at Buddhist sites for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneshwar

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police is planning to heighten security at prominent Buddhist sites in Odisha ahead of the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) at Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10 which is likely to be attended by over 3,000 members of the overseas Indian community from across the world.

There are over 200 Buddhist heritage sites in Odisha, the most popular being the Diamond Triangle comprising Ratnagiri, Udaygiri and Lalitgiri in Jajpur and Cuttack, Padmasambhava Mahavihara and Chandragiri Buddhist monasteries in Gajapati, Kuruma in Konark and Shanti Stupa in Bhubaneswar’s Dhauli area.

A senior police officer said, “The Indian diaspora from various parts of the world including the Buddhist-majority countries of Cambodia and Sri Lanka is likely to visit Odisha to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Apart from visiting tourist spots and religious places in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri, they may also explore prominent Buddhist sites in the state.”

To ensure that the visitors have a hassle-free experience, police are planning to put major tourist destinations including the famous Buddhist sites under a thick blanket of security during the three-day-long mega event.

In a recently held meeting, DGP YB Khurania reviewed the security arrangements for RBD. Khurania has reportedly asked the district SPs and DCPs of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to conduct thorough checking of hotels and keep a list of the guests visiting the state.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and VVIPs are expected to visit the state capital for the event. “The DGP has instructed to make adequate seating and parking arrangements at Janata Maidan where the event will take place. He has also directed to enhance CCTV surveillance and regulate traffic effectively in the capital city to ensure that the visitors and commuters are not affected,” said the officer.

Registration for the event is underway and the number of delegates visiting the state could touch the 5,000-mark. A meeting will be held with senior government officials in the coming days to put in place elaborate arrangements at sites likely to be visited by the non-resident Indians (NRIs), he added.