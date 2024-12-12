Low tuber output failed the Potato Mission: Odisha Dy CM Singh Deo

BHUBANESWAR : Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo on Wednesday blamed the previous BJD government for the failure of the Potato Mission stating it resulted in a huge gap in demand and supply of the tuber in the state.

Singh Deo was answering questions from the Opposition in the Assembly regarding measures taken by the state government to resolve the recurring potato crisis. Responding to a question from BJP MLA Manas Dutta, the deputy chief minister, who also handles the Agriculture portfolio, said lack of storage facility was the major reason for limited cultivation of potato.

“The previous government not only failed to create cold storage facilities as promised under the Mission but also handed over all operational cold storages under the cooperative sector to chit fund companies which mortgaged them paving way for closure. Taking advantage of the situation, the West Bengal government is playing petty politics with Odisha by frequently stopping potato supply to the state,” Singh Deo said.

The minister said the state government has taken necessary steps to increase potato production. As a first step, the government has decided to set up 58 cold storages in each sub-division in hybrid mode through public-private participation. Once these cold storages come up, it will build confidence among farmers to go for potato production on a big scale, he added.