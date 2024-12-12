Bhubaneswar

Odisha approves Rs 1,386 crore for 192.41 MW renewable energy projects

The meeting chaired by the principal secretary, the Energy Department, Vishal Dev approved one 99 MW wind power project, five ground-based solar projects of 91.77 MW and one roof-top solar project of 1.64 MW.
Image of solar panels used for representative purpose.
Image of solar panels used for representative purpose.(File Photo)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BHUBANESWAR: The single window committee (SWC) of the Energy department has accorded in-principle approval to seven renewable energy (RE) projects with a cumulative capacity of 192.41 MW and entailing an investment of Rs 1,386.09 crore.

The meeting chaired by principal secretary, Energy department, Vishal Dev approved one 99 MW wind power project, five ground-based solar projects of 91.77 MW and one roof-top solar project of 1.64 MW.

These projects will leverage Odisha’s natural potential for renewable energy generation, emphasising the state’s commitment to achieving its renewable energy goals under the Odisha Renewable Energy Policy-2022, Dev said.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to facilitating investments and ensuring timely implementation of approved projects, he stressed the importance of renewable energy in driving sustainable economic growth.

The SWC has so far accorded in-principle approval for investment proposals worth Rs 9,781.47 crore with a total capacity of 1,441.79 MW in the RE sector.

Progress achieved on the implementation of various projects approved in the previous SWC meeting was also reviewed. Officials from Energy department, GRIDCO, OPTCL, OHPC, electricity distribution companies participated.

renewable energy
Odisha energy department

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com