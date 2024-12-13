Make sure paddy purchase is free of corruption: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday directed district collectors to ensure that paddy procurement is done in the most efficient, transparent and corruption-free manner.

Taking a review on the ongoing paddy procurement, mostly in western Odisha districts, the chief minister said his government completed six months on the day and has proved to be a government of the common people and farmers.

“We have successfully implemented several schemes in the past six months, including the Subhadra scheme for women’s empowerment. We have also launched CM-Kisan on the line of PM-Kisan and keeping with our promise of disbursement of input assistance of Rs 800 per quintal paddy over and above the minimum support price starting from Bargarh district from December 8. This will benefit more than 17 lakh farmers. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that farmers do not face any difficulties in selling their paddy under price support system,” Majhi told collectors through virtual mode.

The chief minister was informed that paddy procurement has begun in nine districts of Bargarh, Sambalpur, Balangir, Subarnapur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur and Koraput. Of the registered farmers, 37,079 farmers in the nine districts have sold 1,81,196 tonne of paddy as on date and have received Rs 323.73 crore as minimum support price and Rs 112.61 crore as input assistance. An additional Rs 93 crore MSP and Rs 32.35 crore input assistance will be disbursed within the next 48 hours.