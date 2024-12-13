Odisha to recruit 5,000 home guards, enhance allowances: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the government will recruit around 5,000 home guards in Odisha Police soon.

Flagging off 30 new vehicles under the emergency response support system (ERSS) at Commissionerate Police headquarters here, Majhi said, the allowance of the home guards will also be enhanced.

The chief minister said while the vacancies of 2,416 home guards will be filled up, another 2,584 will be appointed in the coming months. Majhi said, out of the 30 vehicles, 22 will be deployed in Bhubaneswar and eight in Cuttack. The new vehicles will instill a sense of security among the citizens and create fear in the minds of the anti-socials, he said.

In the first phase, Odisha Police had received 106 vehicles under the ERSS scheme of the Centre.

The CM said the government has planned to provide 9,000 motorcycles to the police stations across the state. Each police station will be given six motorcycles to be exclusively used by the investigating officers. Majhi also said the government will soon fill up about 10,000 vacancies in various posts in the Home department.

DGP YB Khurania, additional chief secretary, Home department Satyabrata Sahu and police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh were present.