Odisha best place to invest in IT: Minister Mukesh Mahaling

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025, the state government on Friday organised an investor roadshow and G2B meeting with industry bigwigs in Bengaluru.

Addressing the industry leaders, Electronics and IT minister Mukesh Mahaling said Odisha has diversified its focus to new-age industries such as IT, electronics, and professional services, paving the way for a balanced and sustainable economy.

“With a dedicated and highly skilled talent pool, Bhubaneswar is emerging as a new IT hub in the country. Several multinational companies have already set up their bases in the city. The state has a very industry-friendly policy for IT companies. We will provide all possible support to boost the IT economy,” he said while inviting investors to explore opportunities in the state.

The delegation discussed business and partnership prospects with Foxconn’s director Barath Dandi and assistant vice-president V Lee, Zoho Corp’s head of semiconductor manufacturing Krishnan R and senior director of Maersk Purnendu Das, among others.