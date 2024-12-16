Bridge and Roof bribery case: CBI grills multiple suspects

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has grilled over half dozen people in connection with the Rs 10 lakh bribery case related to a senior executive of central PSU Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited.

On Sunday, general manager of a plush hotel appeared before the CBI to submit CCTV footage of the restaurant where the three accused in the bribery case had reportedly met on December 7 evening.

The central agency had arrested group general manager of Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited, Chanchal Mukherjee, while allegedly taking a bribe from the director of a Bhubaneswar-based company M/s Penta A Studio Private Ltd, Santosh Moharana, and a middle-man identified as Debadutta Mohapatra.

All three were in the restaurant of the star hotel that evening and after they stepped out, they were apprehended by the CBI with the cash in their cars.

Sources said the five-day remand of Mukherjee, Moharana and Mohapatra will end on Monday. Rajesh Mishra, the lawyer representing both Mukherjee and Moharana, said he will file their bail pleas in CBI court on Monday on health grounds.

Senior IAS officer of the state government Bishnupada Sethi has also been served notice by the CBI to join the investigation.