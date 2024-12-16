Odisha man dies after jumping from hotel terrace in Bhubaneswar; police recover body after four days

BHUBANESWAR: The body of a 28-year-old man, who had reportedly jumped to death from the terrace of a hotel at Kalinga Nagar area of the city four days back, was recovered by police on Sunday.

Locals spotted the body after foul smell engulfed the area, and alerted the police. The man jumped from a height of three floors and fell in a place that was concealed between the hotel and another building. Thus his death was not noticed.

According to police, the man, a native of Ranapur, was in a relationship with a widow. The duo was part of a dance troupe and had returned from an event in Bihar on December 11. They had then checked into the hotel.

Police sources said, the two had a dance programme after seven days and the woman reportedly asked him to leave for his native place on December 12. However, the man reportedly wanted to stay for a week at the woman’s house located in a slum within Saheed Nagar police limits. When she refused, both had a heated exchange. He then allegedly went to the terrace of the three-storey hotel and jumped off the building.

“The woman was staying here with her son. She did not allow the man to stay with her in her home for seven days for which he was reportedly upset and took the extreme step. She was unaware about his death and had assumed that he had left for his hometown after they had a fight. A case of unnatural death has been registered and further probe is underway,” said an officer of Bharatpur police station.