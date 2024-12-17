Bridge and roof bribery case: Chanchal Mukherjee and two other accused sent to jail

BHUBANESWAR : The group general manager of Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited Chanchal Mukherjee and two others arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Rs 10 lakh bribery case were sent to Special Jail at Jharpada here on Monday.

After the trio’s five-day remand ended, they were produced before a CBI court and sent to 14-day judicial custody. The probe agency had earlier taken them on three-day remand. However, they did not request the court for further custody.

Mukherjee was arrested near a star hotel in Jayadev Vihar on December 7 evening while allegedly taking bribe from the director of Bhubaneswar-based Penta A Studio Private Ltd, Santosh Moharana, and a middle-man identified as Debadutta Mohapatra.

Moharana was taken to Capital Hospital after he complained of uneasiness. The court directed the Special Jail authorities to take him to the nearest hospital if he fell ill in the prison.

Rajesh Mishra, the lawyer who represents Mukherjee and Moharana, filed bail applications before the CBI court on the day. Mohapatra’s lawyer also filed his bail application. The bail applications of the all the three accused were filed on health grounds.

Meanwhile, a joint director rank officer of the CBI arrived to take stock of the investigation in the case.

The central agency had sent a notice to senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi on December 11 to appear before them over queries related to the bribery case.