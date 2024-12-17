Revised pay for havildars, constables

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced several benefits for havildars, constables and sepoys in Odisha.

These personnel will receive a revised remuneration including an additional one month’s salary they were getting previously.

Addressing the 45th annual function of the Odisha Police/OSAP Havildar, Constable and Sepoys Confederation, Majhi announced that they will receive a motorcycle allowance of Rs 1,000 up from the previous `300 for bicycle allowance. They will also receive `10,000 for uniforms, shoes and other essentials instead of the previous `5,000.

The chief minister further said necessary steps will be taken regarding recruitment of Class IV employees. “Funds will be allocated for construction of a new building for the Mahasangh in Bhubaneswar,” he added. Lauding police for the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Majhi said it couldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of constables.

Stating that constables and sepoys are the backbone of the police force, Majhi advised them to provide security and protection to common people with utmost responsibility.