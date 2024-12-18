Patient’s suicide at AIIMS-BBS sparks safety concerns

BHUBANESWAR: A 70-year-old patient allegedly died by suicide while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar in the wee hours of Tuesday, sparking concerns over safety and vigilance at the premier healthcare institution.

Sources said Dilip Sahoo, a native of Atalpur in Jajpur district, was found hanging from a ceiling fan of the IPD ward no D5 in the orthopaedic department at about 1.15 am. An on-duty nursing officer and a relative of another patient spotted Sahoo hanging from the fan.

Police suspect Sahoo took the drastic step when the nursing officers, attendants and other medical staff were asleep. “The patient’s attendant, his daughter, was also absent when the incident took place. The in-charge nursing staff informed the control room, police, head of the department and the attendant. The body was brought down at 1.59 am in front of his daughter, police, doctors and staff of the department,” AIIMS said in a statement.

Sahoo was admitted to the hospital on December 5 for osteoarthritis of knee. He was planned for knee replacement on December 10 after evaluation of all his comorbidities. The patient had a fever on December 9 and subsequently, he developed haematuria (blood in urine), for which he was under the treatment of a urologist.

His planned knee replacement surgery was, however, postponed due to his comorbidities following which the doctors advised him to get discharged by Monday and stay in Dharmasala until he is recovered. Accordingly, his daughter also booked a room. But he could not be discharged due to delay in clearances from departments.