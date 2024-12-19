Website of Utkarsh Odisha 2025 launched

BHUBANESWAR : Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain unveiled the official website of Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 at an event here.

The Utkarsh Odisha website is the gateway to register for the two-day mega conclave being organised on January 28 and 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the state government’s flagship investment summit.

“The website is a one-stop platform for all the information needed about Utkarsh Odisha 2025. Industry leaders, investors, enthusiasts, and associations can join us by logging in to the website,” Swain said on Tuesday. The website has been designed to streamline access to information and resources for the upcoming conclave. It also offers comprehensive insights into sectoral focus areas, digital investor intent forms, event schedule and registration details.

The portal has an intuitive interface, offering real-time updates and virtual engagement options for global participants.

Participants can register for various sectoral sessions for the Make-in-Odisha conclave 2025 as well as sectoral deep dives showcasing opportunities in petrochemicals, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing. Investor tools, such as investment intention forms and G2B meetings appointment forms are also available on the website which went live.

Principal secretary to Industries department Hemant Sharma and managing director of IPICOL and IDCO Bhupendra Singh Poonia were present.