Twin City reports drop in major crimes this year: Police

BHUBANESWAR : Bhubaneswar and Cuttack saw a decline in major crimes even though the twin city’s overall crime graph recorded an upward trend in the last one year, the commissionerate police said on Thursday.

Police said a comparative analysis of crime statistics in the two cities showed that a total 20,019 cases were registered this year till November 30 as against 17,675 cases in the corresponding period of 2023.

In Bhubaneswar urban police district (UPD), a total 13,411 cases were registered till November 30 compared to 10,873 during the same period in 2023. Crime in Cuttack UPD, however, was relatively lower this year than the previous year. The city recorded a total 6,608 cases in 2024 compared to 6,802 cases last year.

Police, however, said despite rise in overall crime reporting due to free registration policies, there has been a drop in major crimes such as murder, dacoity, robbery, burglary, theft, rioting, rape, and crimes against women. This was primarily due to the effective strategies including community policing, intensified patrolling and swift action against offenders, police said while urging citizens to report incidents of crime without fear.