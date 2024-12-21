Daytime temperature plunges as rain adds to winter chill in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Day temperature plunged across the state after a well-marked low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal triggered rains, intensifying the winter chill in Odisha which has been experiencing cold weather conditions for the last few days.

While the maximum day temperature in Angul was 21.7 degrees Celsius, Cuttack recorded 22 degree C, Bhubaneswar 22.7 degrees C, Gopalpur 22.3 degrees C and Puri 23.6 degrees C. The maximum day temperature was below normal by 6.9 degrees C in Angul, 6.4 degrees C in Cuttack, 5.8 degrees C in Bhubaneswar, 5.7 degrees C in Gopalpur and 4.2 degrees C in Puri, the weather office said.

Meanwhile, the system concentrated into a depression over west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast. It is likely to move north-northeastwards during the next 24 hours and skirt the Odisha coast. Under the influence of the system, coastal districts as well as Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal are set to experience more rain on Saturday.

The capital city may also witness cloudy weather conditions and light rains in the next 24 hours. On the day, Khurda recorded 40 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm followed by Paradip (27.8 mm), Nayagarh (18 mm) and Bhubaneswar (16.7 mm).

Due to the overcast conditions and moisture availability, the minimum night temperature though witnessed a rise across the state. Sundargarh was the coldest at 10.6 degree C. Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 20.4 degree C and 17.8 degree C respectively during the period. The night temperature was above normal by 5.5 degrees C in Bhubaneswar and 3.8 degree C above normal in Cuttack.

As the weather is expected to improve and clear sky conditions are set to prevail from Sunday onwards, the night temperature may dip and the winter chill is likely to tighten its grip again over the state.

There will be no large change in minimum temperature during the next two days. Thereafter, the minimum temperature is likely to fall by 2 degree C to 4 degree C in the state, said the regional met office.