New agriculture policy in the offing: Odisha CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government will soon introduce a new agriculture policy with a focus on organic farming, informed Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Friday.

Speaking at a policy round table organised in collaboration with the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and CGIAR Initiative, Singh Deo said Odisha is poised to lead the way in inclusive and sustainable agricultural reforms in the country.

“The ideas and collaborations that came up during the event will shape a resilient agricultural future where every farmer can thrive. Health of people is deteriorating due to the excessive use of chemical fertilisers in crops. Farmers should be guided towards organic farming. The new agricultural policy will focus on organic farming,” he said.

The deputy chief minister said since market linkages are crucial for empowering smallholder farmers, the state government will make arrangements to export the produce of farmers with the help of dedicated cargo flights.

“The state government will ensure that farmers gain better access to equitable markets, enabling them to secure fair prices and improve their livelihoods through the farmer producer organisations,” said Singh Deo, who is also the minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment.

Principal secretary Arabinda Padhee said Odisha’s agriculture sector stands at the forefront of innovation, inclusivity and sustainability. “We would focus on scaling these successes and ensuring that every farmer benefits from it. Together, we can make Odisha a model state for sustainable and inclusive agricultural growth,” he added.

Deliberations were held on connecting smallholder farmers to equitable markets through innovations like geospatial data and value chain optimisation. Participants explored adaptive strategies such as climate-smart agriculture, soil and water management, and crop diversification to address climate risks.

Principal secretary of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Suresh Kumar Vashishth and South Asia director at IFPRI Shahidur Rashid also spoke.