Rs 50 lakh cap on government grants under Panchasakha Shikhya Setu scheme In Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Panchasakha Shikhya Setu scheme, which is the rechristened version of the previous BJD government’s Mo School Abhiyan, will be implemented by a new society - Panchasakha Shikhya Setu Sangathan. This society will facilitate alumni and donors’ involvement in the development of public schools.

The School and Mass Education department on Friday released the modalities for implementation of the scheme by the society which will be headed by the chief secretary of the state. The scheme will have district and state-level committees that will be headed by the collector and secretary of the department respectively.

Like Mo School Abhiyan, there is no lower or upper limit to the contributions under the renamed scheme but the government’s matching grant has been capped at Rs 50 lakh under the new provision.