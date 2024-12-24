Collectors asked to submit crop damage reports in three days: Pujari

BHUBANESWAR : The state government on Monday said the district collectors have been asked to assess kharif crop loss due to the recent unseasonal rains and submit reports within three days.
Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari told mediapersons that this will enable disbursement of crop loss compensation to the affected farmers at the earliest.
“Ganjam district has received maximum rainfall in the last three days. It is expected that kharif crops especially paddy have been significantly affected. I have spoken to collectors of Ganjam and some other districts where possibility of crop damage is more. I have asked them to do proper assessment of crop loss so that maximum farmers get compensation under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY),” Pujari said.
He assured that the affected farmers will be provided adequate compensation. The state government will extend all possible help for sale of their rain-soaked paddy retrieved from the field, he said.
“It is my request to the farmers to not worry as the BJP government is standing solidly behind them at this time of crisis. The government will make all efforts to ensure that affected farmers get due compensation for which proper assessment is needed,” he added.
The minister said that the Revenue department will assist in the field verification which is done jointly with the Agriculture department and representatives of the crop insurance companies.
Asked about the preparedness of the government to tackle another spell of rains as a second low pressure is brewing in the Bay of Bengal, Pujari said Odisha is prone to natural calamities. “No one can stop them. We have to face every situation,” he added.
The minister also said that the state government has already sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore to the Cooperation department for development of all mandis (paddy purchase centres). “The regulated market committees (RMCs) are also cash surplus. The government is planning to develop as many godowns to provide safe storage to the farmers bringing paddy to the mandis for sale,” he said.