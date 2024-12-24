Collectors asked to submit crop damage reports in three days: Pujari

BHUBANESWAR : The state government on Monday said the district collectors have been asked to assess kharif crop loss due to the recent unseasonal rains and submit reports within three days.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari told mediapersons that this will enable disbursement of crop loss compensation to the affected farmers at the earliest.

“Ganjam district has received maximum rainfall in the last three days. It is expected that kharif crops especially paddy have been significantly affected. I have spoken to collectors of Ganjam and some other districts where possibility of crop damage is more. I have asked them to do proper assessment of crop loss so that maximum farmers get compensation under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY),” Pujari said.

He assured that the affected farmers will be provided adequate compensation. The state government will extend all possible help for sale of their rain-soaked paddy retrieved from the field, he said.