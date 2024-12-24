Decision on OPCC chief soon: Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka

BHUBANESWAR : Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka on Monday said that a decision on appointment of the new president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) is likely to be taken during the meeting of the extended Congress Working Committee at New Delhi on December 26 and 27.

Ulaka said that senior leaders of the state Congress will be called to New Delhi before the extended CWC for discussion on appointment of OPCC president and other state office-bearers.

Leader of Chhattisgarh Congress legislature party Charan Das Mahant and senior leader Meenakshi Natarajan, who were appointed as observers, have visited Odisha and submitted their report.