AIIMS student dies by suicide, had planned Puri visit with father

BHUBANESWAR: Hours before he planned to visit the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri along with his father, a second year MBBS student of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday allegedly died by suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room.

A native of Assam, the 21-year-old victim had returned from his hometown on Tuesday after a 10 day stay. His father had come to drop him off and they had a plan to visit Puri on the day.

Police sources said the MBBS student’s father was staying in a nearby guest house. The 21-year-old had even spoken to his father over phone at about 7 am and confirmed their trip to the pilgrim city. Before taking the extreme step, he reportedly sent an audio message to his younger brother.

After being alerted by his younger son, the victim’s father rushed to the hostel around 9.30 am and found him dead. Police immediately reached the spot and seized a note which was reportedly written by the student. In the note, he allegedly mentioned that nobody was responsible behind the decision to end his life. Police sources said the family has been going through some financial issues and the victim was possibly disturbed by it.

In the message to his younger brother, police said, the victim had requested his father to not sell their land. He also advised his sibling to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor but asked him to study in Assam. The victim was also a very bright student. Investigation revealed the victim’s father is an astrologer.

Meanwhile, Khandagiri police registered a case of unnatural death in this connection and launched an investigation into the matter.

Expressing grief over the incident, AIIMS officials said they would extend all possible support to the victim’s family in this hour of grief.

In a similar incident on December 17, a 70-year-old patient allegedly died by suicide while undergoing treatment at the national healthcare institute.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)