Odisha CM Majhi, leaders across party lines express grief over Singh’s demise

BHUBANESWAR: CHIEF Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow on the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

In a message, the chief minister said Singh was one of the most illustrious personalities of the country. “He was acclaimed in the entire world because of his knowledge on economy. his dedication, integrity and calm leadership will always be remembered,” he said.

Leader of Opposition naveen Patnaik said Singh was an able administrator, efficient parliamentarian and an eminent economist. “Singh will always be remembered as the pioneer of the economic reforms in the country. The former prime minister played a great role in re-establishing Indian economy,” he said.

Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed deep grief at the passing away of Singh saying he was an embodiment of simplicity, humility and probity. “He was among those rarest breed of politicians who served the country with distinction in several capacities. A scholar and statesman, his policies left a longstanding impact on India’s developmental landscape,” Pradhan said.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw condoled Singh’s death. “Saddened by the loss of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. his leadership, humility, and dedication will always be remembered,” he posted on X.

Describing Singh as a great economist and a humble statesman, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo said his contributions to India’s growth and progress will always be remembered. Former president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee niranjan Patnaik and several leaders cutting across party lines condoled his death.

Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda described Singh as a distinguished statesman and economist whose contributions to India’s growth and development will always be remembered. “He had a gentle demeanour and personal touch that won many admirers,” Panda said.