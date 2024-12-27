Odisha government to start Krushak ID farmer registration from New Year

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to digitise the agriculture sector, the government is all set to start farmers registration across the state from January 1. The farmers will be provided a unique digital identity similar to Aadhaar.

To be known as Krushak Parichaya Patra (Farmer ID), it will be an Aadhaar-linked unique digital identity that is connected dynamically to the land records of the state, livestock ownership, crops sown, and benefits availed under different schemes.

“The registration will be done jointly by the Agriculture and Cooperation department. It has been decided to hold camps at panchayat-level and subsequently extended to village-level to assist the farmers in completing the registration process,” said a senior officer of the Agriculture department.

Officials of the two departments will conduct the e-KYC process for farmers through web applications. They may either complete the process or help farmers to do it themselves by using mobile or web platforms, the officer added.

Nodal officers and technical coordinators will be appointed at state, district and block levels to facilitate seamless operations and address technical issues. The government will launch a massive awareness campaign to inform farmers about the registry, its benefits and the process. After successful registration each of the farmer will be issued a unique farmer ID, said the officer.