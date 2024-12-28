Thieves strike again in Bhubaneswar, decamp with ornaments worth lakhs

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another incident pointing towards the collapsing policing in the state capital, burglars broke into a house on the outskirts of the city and decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs of rupees.

The theft took place at Pramod Kumar Jena’s house in Gangotri Nagar Lane number - 1, Sisupalgarh, late Thursday. The unidentified miscreants reportedly entered the building by breaking the window of a room.

Unlike thefts from locked houses reported in the recent days, the miscreants audaciously looted the valuables from the Jenas’ house when at least four family members were sleeping in the adjacent rooms.

“In the morning, I noticed the almirah door broken and everything lying scattered in the room. At least three necklaces, two chains, five rings and five pairs of earrings and anklets each were stolen,” Jena’s wife told mediapersons.

Sources said the thieves decamped with the valuables from the complainant’s elder son’s room. At a time the police are struggling to crack the series of burglary cases, the theft at Jena’s house poses a major challenge as there are not many CCTV cameras in the area.

“A scientific team and a dog squad visited the spot to investigate the matter. A case has been registered and efforts are on to identify and nab the accused persons,” said Dhauli police station IIC, Pradipta Kishor Naik.