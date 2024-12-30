Three new parking lots to be readied for PBD convention

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to ensure smooth traffic management during the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated work to develop three new parking areas in the city.

The roads identified for setting up of the parking lots are - the 400-metre stretch from old BMC office to Mausi Maa temple road in southeast zone, the 700-metre road stretch from fire station to Patas Chhak and the 650-metre stretch from Stewart School to Jaleswar Temple in the southwest zone.

BMC officials said work for the parking space development will be completed in a week. Separate parking provision has also been made on the smart Janpath road. A senior official of the civic body said more parking spaces are in pipeline and a comprehensive framework has been put in place for operation, management and regulation of parking lots in the city. “The initiative aims to address urban parking challenges, promote sustainable practices and ensure efficient service delivery,” he added. BMC sources said official cultural events for the PBD convention have been put on hold till January 1, 2025 as part of the seven-day state mourning over the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh.