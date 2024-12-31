Bhubaneswar

CM Mohan Charan Majhi ensures free treatment for Boudh boy with rare disease

Pratyush Giri, son of Heramba Giri from Boudh, suffers from an unknown disease which has led to loss of vision in both of his eyes.
Majhi speaking to the boy’s parents at the CM grievance cell
Majhi speaking to the boy’s parents at the CM grievance cell Photo| Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BHUBANESWAR: In a swift response to the urgent medial need of a seven-year-old boy from Boudh suffering from a mysterious illness, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday arranged for his treatment at SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack.

After seeing the child’s health condition, Majhi instructed Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and Health Secretary Aswathy S to make immediate arrangements for sending him to the hospital for treatment. The child was initially taken to the Capital Hospital here but was later shifted to SCB MCH for further treatment.

In the seventh phase of public grievance hearing on the day, the chief minister met around 40 differently-abled people and directed the ministers and senior officials of departments concerned to address their problems.

