Apartment thieves on prowl IN Bhubaneswar's Mancheswar

BHUBANESWAR: Gangs targeting apartments in the city are on prowl with four incidents of theft reported in the last two days.

In the latest incident, the miscreants targeted two flats in an apartment within Mancheswar police limits on Wednesday night and decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs. The CCTV footage of one of the miscreants strolling in a corridor of the apartment went viral on the day. In the video, a masked man can be seen checking doors of various flats on a floor possibly to ascertain the ones locked from outside.

Police said the security guard informed them about the suspicious movement of some miscreants but it was too late. “The apartment has a security guard but he did not realise when the miscreants entered inside. He later heard some noise and informed us, but by the time police reached, they had fled,” said a senior officer.

Mancheswar police have received two complaints from Atal Bihari Nayak and Bikash Patra whose flats were burgled. “The owners of the two flats were not present when the theft took place. Two cases have been registered and probe launched to identify and nab the accused,” said an officer of Mancheswar police station.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, some miscreants stole valuables worth lakhs from two flats in an apartment within Pahala police limits. Last month, the police had busted an inter-state gang and arrested its two members for their alleged involvement in a theft at an apartment in Nayapalli.