Bhubaneswar: Real estate firm MD held for Rs 4 crore fraud

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested managing director of real estate firm M/S GLF Infratech Pvt Ltd, Deepak Kumar Chhotray, for allegedly cheating plot/flat buyers to the tune of Rs 4.20 crore.

EOW had registered a case in this connection on January 25 after receiving a complaint from one of the buyers Anil Kumar Panda. The complainant alleged that Chhotray had cheated him and 34 other buyers. Initially, Chhotray had promised the potential buyers to provide them plots in Patrapada. However, the accused revealed he was not able to acquire the land and Chhotray had assured the buyers he would instead provide them flats in Gadakana mouza.

Chhotray collected Rs 12 lakh from each buyer between 2016 and 2019 but neither provided them the flats nor refunded them. During the investigation, EOW officers found out that Chhotray had never acquired land in Patrapada or Gadakana. “Chhotray cheated the buyers by executing fake documents. Several incriminating documents like money receipts and agreements were seized from him. Investigation is on,” said an EOW officer.