BMC to spend Rs 109 cr on land for Lingaraj shrine makeover

BHUBANESWAR: The ongoing Ekamra project around Lingaraj temple is set for a big push with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) allocating Rs 109 crore in its budget for acquiring land for the project.

Officials said the project, the foundation of which was laid by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in June last year, has been planned on 80 acre land. While around 16 acre of the land is private, around 45 per cent of it is yet to be acquired.

“Of around 16 acre private land, around nine acre have been acquired, while plan has been finalised for acquisition of another seven acre in the periphery for the project,” said a BMC official.

Ekamra project, also known as the Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monuments Revival Action plan, was launched by the state government in 2019. However, owing to Covid-19 pandemic and delay in land acquisition, the chief minister had laid the foundation stone for the Rs 280 crore project in June, 2023.

The project aims to recreate the magnificence of the ancient heritage precinct in the Ekamra-Bhubaneswar area, especially in the surroundings of Lingaraj shrine. The phase-I development includes restoration of Ekamra Kshetra’s architectural and archaeological heritage, 12-18 metre wide mixed traffic lane, a wide shaded walkway for smooth pedestrian flow, parking facilities, landscaping, safe gathering areas for devotees and a 300 sq metre temple facility for the convenience of pilgrims.

Additionally, a 1,600 sq metre Information and Control Centre will be developed to cater to emergency services. A dedicated pedestrian path around Bindusagar has also been planned to facilitate easy access to ritual spaces and Ekamra Van. Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC) is executing the project.