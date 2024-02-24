Centre okays plan to reintroduce rare blackbuck in Puri

BHUBANESWAR: In a major conservation move, the Forest and Environment department has begun groundwork for revival of the blackbuck population in Puri’s Balukhand-Konark wildlife sanctuary where the species once thrived.

The species recovery programme will involve translocation of the majestic blackbucks from Ganjam where the Indian antelope population currently exists.

The Wildlife division of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has accorded permission to the programme and communicated it to the chief wildlife warden (CWW) of the state, sources said. As per the project, eight blackbucks - two males and six females - from Ganjam will be translocated to the sanctuary in Puri.

“It is necessary to preserve such species in different biomes so that their population can be supplemented when the need arises,” PCCF (wildlife) and CWW Susanta Nanda said. The Bhetnoi landscape in Ganjam holds the state’s single population of the schedule-I animal that prefers plain land with ample water sources. In last year’s count, the blackbuck population in the district stood at 7,743.

The Indian antelope used to be found in Balukhand-Konark sanctuary till 2012 but vanished completely thereafter, primarily due to habitat loss, natural calamities and growing construction activities in the region. In 2019, Cyclone Fani that hit Odisha and made a landfall in Puri district had caused extensive damage to Balukhand’s green cover.

After initiating revival measures, the Forest department felt the time has come for reintroduction of the blackbucks. The species revival programme was deemed necessary because of the single population of blackbucks in the state.