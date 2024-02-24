Chaos at Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation meet over Jaga Mission

BHUBANESWAR: The council meeting of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday was disrupted for around two hours over a faux pas by the municipal commissioner on Jaga Mission.

The trouble started at around 12.30 pm when commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange during the discussion on Jaga Mission allegedly referred to the land record certificates (LRC), distributed to eligible beneficiaries under the scheme as ‘patta’.

This prompted the BJP corporators to stage strong protest on the floor. The BJP members accused the government of hoodwinking the urban poor and slum dwellers by distributing LRC in the name of patta. They raised a series of questions on alleged irregularities pertaining to distribution of LRC among beneficiaries in the city. Unable to get a satisfactory reply from mayor Sulochana Das or other BMC authorities, they staged a walkout.

A BJP corporator alleged the civic body has not even carried out the USHA survey as a result of which several eligible beneficiaries have been deprived of LRC.

The mayor, however, alleged the Opposition members had already decided not to cooperate in the meeting. “Even we admit that there are certain cases where beneficiaries are facing some problems. But, the distribution process is on and all grievances will be addressed. For this we need the support and cooperation of all including corporators,” she said.