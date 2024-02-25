Amruta Kulange goes on leave, Rajesh Pravakar Patil new BMC commissioner

BHUBANESWAR: A day after his ‘controversial’ statement on hike in allowance of corporators that prompted the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to issue a clarification, municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange on Saturday proceeded on a month-long leave. The state government has appointed Cooperation secretary Rajesh Pravakar Patil as the new commissioner of BMC.

Patil, a 2005-batch IAS officer, will continue to remain in additional charge of Cooperation secretary and Housing and Urban development (H&UD) special secretary, the General Administration (GA) department notified in its order. The GA circular stated that Kulange has been allowed to go on leave for a month as per his request and his posting will be made after he returns.

Kulange on Friday had reportedly told the media that a proposal for raising the allowance of the corporators, mayor and deputy mayor for attending each meeting to Rs 10,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively has been passed in the council meeting. The sitting allowance of corporators at present is Rs 700.