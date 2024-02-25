Bhubaneswar

Delhi Police arrests youth for hacking private firm’s website

Sources said the accused is pursuing management course from a private college here.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Delhi Police with the assistance of its counterparts in Bhubaneswar arrested a youth for allegedly hacking a private firm’s website.

Sources said Delhi Police personnel tracked the IP address of the accused identified as Saurav Dehury and reached the state capital where a team raided the latter’s residence in the wee hours of Saturday and nabbed him from the spot.

One laptop and a hard disk were seized from Dehury. Sources said the accused is pursuing management course from a private college here.

“Dehury is a native of Sambalpur and was staying on rent in a flat in Bomikhal. His laptop and hard disk will be examined at a forensic laboratory in Delhi,” said an officer of Laxmisagar police station. Delhi Police took Dehury into custody and returned later in the day.

Delhi police.

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com