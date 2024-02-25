Delhi Police arrests youth for hacking private firm’s website

BHUBANESWAR: Delhi Police with the assistance of its counterparts in Bhubaneswar arrested a youth for allegedly hacking a private firm’s website.
Sources said Delhi Police personnel tracked the IP address of the accused identified as Saurav Dehury and reached the state capital where a team raided the latter’s residence in the wee hours of Saturday and nabbed him from the spot.
One laptop and a hard disk were seized from Dehury. Sources said the accused is pursuing management course from a private college here.
“Dehury is a native of Sambalpur and was staying on rent in a flat in Bomikhal. His laptop and hard disk will be examined at a forensic laboratory in Delhi,” said an officer of Laxmisagar police station. Delhi Police took Dehury into custody and returned later in the day.