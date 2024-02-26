Bhubaneswar: CP to arm its vehicles with GPS, will develop app for private security agencies

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police will soon procure 200 new GPS devices to be installed in PCR vans and police station vehicles to ensure robust patrolling around the capital city, which is gripped by a spate of burglaries from apartments and houses.

The police have also planned to develop a mechanism which will enable citizens to know the status of cases related to theft/burglary in their flats. The complainants can either send a text message or be contacted over telephone once a month to inform them on the progress made into investigation of their cases.

On the second day of strategy meet on apartment theft, police commissioner Sanjeeb Panda advised the apartment owners’ associations to enhance their perimeter security, use good quality CCTV cameras and motion detectors and appoint security guards only from registered agencies.

He also asked the apartment associations to share their CCTV IP address with their nearest police stations. Every year, the city police will award ‘safe society’ recognition to apartments having the best perimeter security and surveillance system. The recognition will encourage apartments to enhance their security measures, said sources.